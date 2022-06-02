Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Up 25.3% in May

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Gritstone bio has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.
Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 712.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
About Gritstone bio (Get Rating)
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
