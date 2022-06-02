Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Up 25.3% in May

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Gritstone bio has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 712.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 208,516 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 86.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

