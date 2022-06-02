Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 254,572 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 254,572 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.69% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $14,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

