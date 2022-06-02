Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 8,290 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.30.

MAR opened at $170.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

