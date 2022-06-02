Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $13,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $308,306,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after acquiring an additional 789,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. FBN Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.10.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $6,868,437. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $107.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

