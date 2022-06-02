Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $15.48 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,858 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $15,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.72.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

