Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $15.93 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $15,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

