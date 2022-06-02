Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,937 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock opened at $176.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.97. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.47.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

