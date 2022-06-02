Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,210 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $762.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $990.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,090.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $640.00 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.69 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

