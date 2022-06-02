Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 46,168 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 46,168 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $14,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,996 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,972,000 after purchasing an additional 241,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,638 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.27.

Shares of STX stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

