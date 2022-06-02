Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stake Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,088,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,723,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,403,000 after purchasing an additional 222,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,034,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

