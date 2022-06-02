Gulden 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Gulden has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $6.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00211277 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001568 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005441 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

