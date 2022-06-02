Hamster Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and $185,420.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 815.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,131.94 or 0.92890385 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 673.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00447721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.