Handshake Price Tops $0.0711 on Top Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $35.24 million and $76,777.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 495,977,492 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

