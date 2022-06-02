Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Position Increased by Advent Capital Management DE

Advent Capital Management DE lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE owned approximately 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 37,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,236. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

