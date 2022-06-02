Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
HNVR traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,991. Hanover Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $24.68.
Hanover Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
