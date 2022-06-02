Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

HNVR traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,991. Hanover Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

