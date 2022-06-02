Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 45.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001733 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,454.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,833.08 or 0.06019031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00211743 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.83 or 0.00662721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.19 or 0.00621234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00073872 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,200,871 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

