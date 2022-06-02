Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Hawks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,964,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,845,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $19,186,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hawks Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,913,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hawks Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Thursday. Hawks Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75.

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

