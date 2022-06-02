HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.31 and last traded at $67.31. 387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 153,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.06.

A number of research firms have commented on HCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $127.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -421.05%.

In other news, Director Gregory Politis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HCI Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

