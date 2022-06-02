Head-To-Head Review: Sunlight Financial (SUNL) vs. Its Peers

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sunlight Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million -$153.43 million -3.09 Sunlight Financial Competitors $4.26 billion $800.59 million 9.29

Sunlight Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial’s peers have a beta of 8.51, meaning that their average share price is 751% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05% Sunlight Financial Competitors 1.51% 4.55% 4.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sunlight Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sunlight Financial Competitors 436 1675 1905 85 2.40

Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 94.76%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 80.55%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Sunlight Financial peers beat Sunlight Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

