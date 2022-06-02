Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 309.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

