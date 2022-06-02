Hein Park Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Hein Park Capital Management LP cut its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,445 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent comprises about 8.5% of Hein Park Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hein Park Capital Management LP owned about 0.69% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $49,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

FYBR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.86. 315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,364. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

