Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Trading Up 14.4%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 33,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 567,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heliogen by 264.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Heliogen in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Heliogen in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heliogen by 67.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

