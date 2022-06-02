Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of HLX opened at $4.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $730.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,732,000 after buying an additional 345,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after purchasing an additional 579,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,729,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 408,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,405,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,400,000 after purchasing an additional 815,060 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 794,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.