Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock Position Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HP traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,830. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

