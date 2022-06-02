Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Capitalization Achieves $758,034.30

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $758,034.30 and approximately $139,476.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $724.06 or 0.02366935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 783.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.51 or 0.00452793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00032217 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,719,421 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

