Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.51

Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.51 and traded as high as C$1.73. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 362,020 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.07 million and a P/E ratio of 18.57.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Cibolo Energy Partners I, L.P. sold 78,800 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$110,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,043,237 shares in the company, valued at C$14,073,588.01. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,080 shares of company stock valued at $42,526 and sold 156,300 shares valued at $219,875.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 7,009 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.