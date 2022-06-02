Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 263,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several analysts have commented on HCCI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.04. 187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 271,887 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 179,104 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

