Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 263,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Several analysts have commented on HCCI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.
NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.04. 187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 271,887 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 179,104 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
