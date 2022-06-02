Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Purchased by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Heron Therapeutics worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after purchasing an additional 151,019 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 100.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 43,159 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.85% and a negative net margin of 258.35%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

