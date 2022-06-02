High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $264,201.00

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $264,201.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

HPB is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

