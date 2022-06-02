Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.98-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.93.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $195.54. 54,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.93.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

