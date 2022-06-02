Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.87-$1.97 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.87-1.97 EPS.

HRL stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,145,000 after purchasing an additional 229,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,058,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

