HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $39.90. 265,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,674,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 175.34%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.64.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,138 shares of company stock worth $2,152,908. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in HP by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.