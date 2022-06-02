Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 11,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,529,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

HBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. FMR LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 68,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 77.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 622.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 330,779 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

