Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64.

HUM traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $448.91. 9,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $472.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.11.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $490.13.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Humana by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

