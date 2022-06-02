Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64.
HUM traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $448.91. 9,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $472.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.11.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $490.13.
In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Humana by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
