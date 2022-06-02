Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $7,192,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 781.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 686,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HYMC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. 185,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,104,736. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 12.47.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 100.07% and a negative return on equity of 4,170.48%.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.