Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.90) to €12.75 ($13.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.01) to €12.60 ($13.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.89. 133,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,469. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.