ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 78.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.83 or 0.02777832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 964.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00469101 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

