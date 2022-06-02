Ideaology (IDEA) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ideaology (IDEA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Ideaology has a total market cap of $704,282.92 and $180,514.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ideaology has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

