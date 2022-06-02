Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:IPX opened at GBX 730 ($9.24) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 841.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,061.23. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of GBX 649.58 ($8.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £967.96 million and a P/E ratio of 24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.08) to GBX 1,250 ($15.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.44), for a total transaction of £19,888 ($25,161.94). Also, insider Sally Bridgeland bought 6,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 848 ($10.73) per share, with a total value of £50,880 ($64,372.47).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

