IMV (TSE:IMV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.14

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 46752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.31.
The firm has a market cap of C$94.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.62.
About IMV (TSE:IMV)
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
