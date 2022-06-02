InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

NYSE:INFU opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $185.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.73 and a beta of 1.23.

About InfuSystem (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

