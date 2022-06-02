InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
NYSE:INFU opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $185.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.73 and a beta of 1.23.
