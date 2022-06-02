InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives $7.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INNV shares. Robert W. Baird cut InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InnovAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get InnovAge alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InnovAge by 371.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 149,863 shares in the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 153,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,272. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $752.16 million, a PE ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About InnovAge (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.