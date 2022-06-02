Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases £136.50 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £136.50 ($172.70).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 58 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 239 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £138.62 ($175.38).

MAB stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.63) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 191.90 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 318.60 ($4.03). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 223.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 235.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAB shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.49) to GBX 225 ($2.85) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.42) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 325.83 ($4.12).

About Mitchells & Butlers (Get Rating)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.