Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases £136.50 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £136.50 ($172.70).
Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 58 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 239 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £138.62 ($175.38).
MAB stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.63) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 191.90 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 318.60 ($4.03). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 223.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 235.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47.
About Mitchells & Butlers (Get Rating)
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
