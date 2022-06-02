Insider Buying: Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) insider Charlotte Rigg bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($69,585.02).

Charlotte Rigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 30th, Charlotte Rigg acquired 15,000 shares of Triad Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($24,481.28).

Shares of TRD opened at GBX 135 ($1.71) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.19. Triad Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180 ($2.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.33 million and a PE ratio of 14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; and programme delivery and support services.

