Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Sells 76 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EQIX traded up $15.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $694.64. 366,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $711.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $738.28. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $621.34 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after buying an additional 430,704 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

