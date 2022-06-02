Insured Finance Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $184,748.60 and $159.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,167,583 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

