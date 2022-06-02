International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading Down 4%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.64 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 7,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 584,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 131,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $2,723,327.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,166,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,380,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.