Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.47) to €2.00 ($2.15) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.33) to €2.90 ($3.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DZ Bank cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €2.15 ($2.31) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.33) to €3.15 ($3.39) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

