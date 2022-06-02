Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 73.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

