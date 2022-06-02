Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Investar has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Investar by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Investar by 35.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

